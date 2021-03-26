Advertisement

Attorney General Ashley Moody warning against test prep scams

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has issued a consumer alert warning parents of high...
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has issued a consumer alert warning parents of high schools students about recently-emerging test preparation scams.(Office of the Attorney General Ashley Moody)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has issued a consumer alert warning parents of high schools students about recently-emerging test preparation scams.

As graduation approaches, Moody said that scammers often attempt to deceive parents into paying for illegitimate test prep services.

Scammers pose as members of the College Board or other educational organizations and attempt to steal credit card information by offering fake test prep material with the promise of improving test scores.

In the Consumer Alert, Moody said, “Unfortunately, scammers will often pose as members of educational organizations in an attempt to swindle parents—promising test prep and other helpful services with no intention of delivering a product or service. With the next round of standardized tests now underway through the summer, I want to make sure that no child or parent will have extra stress added to their lives caused by scammers selling fake promises.”

To avoid test prep scams, Moody issued the following tips:

  • Know that the College Board will not ask for passwords, bank accounts or credit card numbers by phone or email, or make unsolicited calls to students or parents;
  • See if the student’s school, local library or community center offers free or discounted test preparation materials;
  • Check with the student’s school to see if a solicitation received is legitimate and tied to a school offering as it may claim;
  • Be wary of any unsolicited call, especially if the caller requests banking or other personal information;
  • Do not provide banking or credit card information in response to an unsolicited call, email or social media message
  • Pay with a credit card if possible—credit cards tend to offer greater consumer protections and are not directly tied to a checking account.

You can watch the Consumer Alert below:

