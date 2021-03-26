Advertisement

Birdsong Nature Center in Grady County receives over $600,000 in grant funding to expand

Wednesday, Georgia Senator Dean Burke (R – Bainbridge) announced in a press release that...
Wednesday, Georgia Senator Dean Burke (R – Bainbridge) announced in a press release that Birdsong Nature Center in Grady County has received funding to be expanded.(Ijams Nature Center)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Georgia Senator Dean Burke (R – Bainbridge) announced in a press release that Birdsong Nature Center in Grady County has received funding to be expanded.

Tall Timbers Research Inc. has received final approval for a grant of $635,620 from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program to expand the center by an additional 444 acres.

The center will use the grant to specifically purchase land to expand the nature area for public hiking, birding and wildlife viewing, protecting the property and working toward conserving some of Georgia’s high-risk species.

“Birdsong Nature Center and Tall Timbers serve a vital role in maintaining the wildlife of South Georgia, as well as providing residents with opportunities to get outdoors and into nature,” said Sen. Burke in the release. “Birdsong holds some of the most diverse natural resources in Georgia, and we should take special care to maintain the resources and encourage their growth.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Department of Transportation says a triple fatal crash happened on I-75 South in...
Pregnant woman, one other confirmed dead in I-75 S crash
All Floridians ages 18 and older will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting...
All adults in Florida eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5
New details on what led up to the fatal shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway Tuesday...
New details emerge in Circle K shooting case, man shot and killed was employee
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying several suspects who...
LCSO searching for suspects who stole medication from Publix
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting

Latest News

FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., greets three donors who dropped off their 1887Strikes...
Annual FAMU Day of Giving surpasses fundraising goal
TCC Men's Basketball Coach Zach Settembre watches his Eagles in a blowout victory over...
TCC’s Zach Settembre on the end of the Eagles’ regular season, postseason ahead
Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: March 26, 2021
Many universities decided to cancel Spring Break this year for fear of COVID-19 outbreaks on...
VSU cancels spring break in fear of potential COVID-19 outbreak