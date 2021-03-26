Birdsong Nature Center in Grady County receives over $600,000 in grant funding to expand

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Georgia Senator Dean Burke (R – Bainbridge) announced in a press release that Birdsong Nature Center in Grady County has received funding to be expanded.

Tall Timbers Research Inc. has received final approval for a grant of $635,620 from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program to expand the center by an additional 444 acres.

The center will use the grant to specifically purchase land to expand the nature area for public hiking, birding and wildlife viewing, protecting the property and working toward conserving some of Georgia’s high-risk species.

“Birdsong Nature Center and Tall Timbers serve a vital role in maintaining the wildlife of South Georgia, as well as providing residents with opportunities to get outdoors and into nature,” said Sen. Burke in the release. “Birdsong holds some of the most diverse natural resources in Georgia, and we should take special care to maintain the resources and encourage their growth.”

