BPS asking public for help identifying trespassing, breaking and entering suspects

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety is asking the public for help identifying two men who trespassed onto Goodwill’s property and possible broke and entered vehicles at the corner of Shotwell Street and Gordon Avenue on Wednesday.

According to BPS, the incident happened between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m., and the men are also suspected of being involved in some entering autos that occurred in the area within the same time frame.

If you recognize these men, BPS is asking that you contact Sergeant Chuck Strickland at (229)-248-2038, or email him at charless@bainbridgecity.com.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.

You can watch the surveillance video showing the incident below.

