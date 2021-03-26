Advertisement

BPS asking public for help identifying trespassing, breaking and entering suspects

Bainbridge Public Safety is asking the public for help identifying two men who trespassed onto...
Bainbridge Public Safety is asking the public for help identifying two men who trespassed onto Goodwill’s property and possible broke and entered vehicles at the corner of Shotwell Street and Gordon Avenue on Wednesday.(Bainbridge Public Safety)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety is asking the public for help identifying two men who trespassed onto Goodwill’s property and possible broke and entered vehicles at the corner of Shotwell Street and Gordon Avenue on Wednesday.

According to BPS, the incident happened between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m., and the men are also suspected of being involved in some entering autos that occurred in the area within the same time frame.

If you recognize these men, BPS is asking that you contact Sergeant Chuck Strickland at (229)-248-2038, or email him at charless@bainbridgecity.com.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.

You can watch the surveillance video showing the incident below.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting
The Georgia Department of Transportation says a triple fatal crash happened on I-75 South in...
Pregnant woman, one other confirmed dead in I-75 S crash
All Floridians ages 18 and older will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting...
All adults in Florida eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5
There is new pressure on a temporary homeless shelter in Tallahassee.
City Walk served papers by City of Tallahassee, have until Saturday to comply
A Gadsden County couple gave birth to a healthy baby boy after adopting an embryo that had been...
Baby born in Florida from embryo frozen for 15 years

Latest News

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: March 25, 2021
Florida State University announced Thursday that it will make the homegrown Student Resiliency...
A pioneer for catering to students’ mental health: FSU Resiliency Project toolkit to expand nationwide
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has issued a consumer alert warning parents of high...
Attorney General Ashley Moody warning against test prep scams
To celebrate National Peanut Month and Agriculture Week, the Georgia Peanut Commission made a...
Georgia Peanut Commission makes hefty donations to Second Harvest of South Ga