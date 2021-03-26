Advertisement

‘Bring back that Miami swagger’: Four-star Lowndes QB commits to Hurricanes

(Rusty Mansell | 247Sports)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Four-star Lowndes High School quarterback Jacurri Brown has verbally committed to the University of Miami.

Brown announced his commitment in front of a national TV audience on CBS Sports HQ.

The 6′4″, 205 pound prospect announced The U over schools such as Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State and Texas A&M.

Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Brown is the 167th overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and the fifth-ranked dual-threat QB in the nation.

Brown will join a Hurricanes quarterback room that also includes former Valdosta Wildcats signal caller Jake Garcia, who signed with Miami this past signing period.

This past season, Brown totaled over 2,600 total yards of offense and 30 combined touchdowns, throwing for 1,537 yards and 14 scores, adding 1,101 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

