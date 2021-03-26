CFO Jimmy Patronis urges Donald Trump to start his tech business in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Chief Financial Officer has called on former president Donald Trump to start his technology business here in the Sunshine State.

Thursday, Patronis sent a letter to Trump amid reports that he is developing his own digital media platform. “I want to do everything possible to ensure this new venture happens in Florida,” Patronis wrote.

Patronis offered his own help in hiring staff, building infrastructure and utilizing technology for Trump’s new venture as well. He wrote, “I can assist with any challenges that may arise related to access to power that’s critical for supporting technology infrastructure.”

Mar-a-Lago, where Trump resides, could become the “epicenter of Florida’s technology renaissance,” Patronis said.

“Many Floridians are thrilled and excited over the prospect of you pursuing your own digital platform,” Patronis added. “Between Florida’s colleges and universities, our infrastructure, private sector partners and business development entities, Florida has what it takes for your new venture to succeed in the Sunshine State.”

Patronis is no stranger to recommending the state as a location for massive events and corporations. He has previously proposed moving the 2021 Olympics to Florida and moving the New York Stock Exchange to Florida.

You can read Patronis’ full letter to Trump below.

