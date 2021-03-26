Advertisement

Chinese Five Spice Apple Fritters

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

For fritters
  • 2 large tart apples
  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon five spice powder
  • 2/3 cup whole milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3 tablespoons applesauce
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
For glaze
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1/4 cup whole milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

METHOD

1. Prepare fritters. Peel, core, and finely chop apples. Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and five spice powder until blended. Add milk, eggs, and applesauce; stir to combine, then gently stir (fold) in apples. Set aside for 10 minutes.

2. Heat 2 inches oil in large cast iron skillet to 375°F. Add batter to skillet in 1/4 cup batches. Fry 2 3 minutes on each side until golden. Transfer fritters to wire rack-lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining batter.

3. Prepare glaze. Whisk all ingredients in medium bowl until blended and smooth. Dip each fritter in glaze and return to drying rack to drip and air day. Set aside to dry 10 minutes before serving. (Makes about 12 fritters.)

