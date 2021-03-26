Advertisement

Coconut Curry Chicken

Serves 4 to 6
By Chef Albert Schmid | Keiser University
INGREDIENTS

  • 1 Tablespoon Thai red curry paste
  • 2 cups sweet potatoes, large dice
  • 2 pounds chicken breast, large dice
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 1 ½ cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 2 green onions, sliced
  • 2 heads baby bok choy, cut into pieces
  • ½ cup shiitake mushroom caps
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt
  • Cilantro leaves
  • Jasmine Rice

METHOD

Add the curry paste to a large pot and cook about one minute on medium heat. Add the chicken. Cook for about a minute then add sweet potatoes and cook for an additional two minutes. Stir in the chicken broth and coconut milk, then reduce the heat to low. Simmer the curry for 15 to 20 minutes.

Prepare the vegetables. Bring a small pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the green onions and bok choy for about one minute then drain. Saute the mushrooms in a little oil.

Before serving add the green onion, bok choy and mushrooms to the chicken and sweet potatoes. Season with salt and serve over the Jasmine Rice.

