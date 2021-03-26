Advertisement

Disney+ hikes prices dollar a month


Starting Friday, Disney+ goes up a dollar to $7.99 a month.(Source: Disney, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – It now costs more to watch content on Disney+.

Disney has raised the price of its monthly subscription to its streaming service.



This is the first time the service has raised its price since its debut in 2019.

If you bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu, you will also pay an extra dollar a month.

