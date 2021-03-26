Advertisement

GBI arrests Dougherty probate judge

Dougherty County Probate Judge Leisa Blount was arrested Thursday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Dougherty County Probate Judge Leisa Blount was arrested Thursday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.(Dougherty Co. Sheriff)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Probate Judge Leisa Blount was arrested Thursday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Blunt, 56, has been charged with one count of terroristic threats and one count of violation of oath by a public officer.

GBI officials said on March 15, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester was requested by Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul in reference to allegations that Blount threatened a Dougherty County employee.

In the presence of witnesses, Blount made a verbal threat of violence, according to the GBI.

Blount turned herself into the Dougherty County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and when complete will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

