LCSO searching for suspects who stole medication from Publix

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying several suspects who it says stole medication off the checkout counter from the Publix on Ocala Road.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying several suspects who it says stole medication off the checkout counter from the Publix on Ocala Road.

According to LCSO, the incident happened Wednesday around 4 p.m. LCSO said that someone accidentally left their prescriptions at the checkout counter and walked away.

The pictured suspects, below, were in line behind the victim and took the medications with them when they left.

The pictured suspects were in line behind the victim and took the medications with them when they left.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)

If you know them, or have any information, LCSO is asking that you call Detective Shideler at (850) 606-3300, or to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477).

Can you identify these individuals? On Wednesday March 10, 2021 around 4p.m at the Ocala Road Publix, someone...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 25, 2021

