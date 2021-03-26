New details emerge in Circle K shooting case, suspects now facing felony murder charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New details on what led up to the fatal shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway Tuesday morning have emerged.

The shots rang out just before 11 a.m. across the street from the DMV.

WCTV’s Katie Kaplan spoke with the Tallahassee Police Department to find on what they said happened.

Court documents describe a scene out of the Wild West. The shoot-out happened in broad daylight at the Circle K, which then allegedly spilled out onto the streets of Tallahassee.

While there was a much different scene at the Circle K on Thursday afternoon, there are remnants of the chaos that erupted.

“I guess coming out the store, now you kind of have to make sure you watch your back,” said Harrison Smith, a Tallahassee resident who frequents the Circle K.

A six page probable cause affidavit alleges that the exchange of gunfire followed a workplace dispute.

One of the alleged gunman, 28-year-old Deltroy Barnes, was recently fired by the store manager. The store manager’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Darius Sparks, also fired shots, according to police.

Court documents show both men, who are already felons, got into a verbal argument which then escalated to violence.

The parking lot was riddled with shell casings, and an innocent bystander who was smoking a cigarette near the ice machine was caught in the crossfire and died at a local hospital.

Anthony Filippone, who lives close by the Circle K, said, “I’m glad they caught ‘em, really. I didn’t want a killer running around the neighborhood with my wife or my mom.”

Barnes’ wife was also shot in the leg during the exchange.

Police say the violence then continued out onto Apalachee Parkway with a vehicle chase weaving in and out of traffic and Sparks shooting out the windshield of his car. Barnes described to police that he heard shots and a ‘ping’ as he drove away.

Police arrested him at the hospital where he brought his wife for treatment. Police arrested Sparks at a nearby apartment complex just down the road.

Both men now facing felony murder charges, among several others.

Both Barnes and Sparks made their first appearances Thursday, and were order held without bail. Barnes has been appointed a legal defender by the state and Sparks has hired a private attorney.

WCTV reached out to Circle K for comment multiple times, but have not heard back.

