TPD donates time to participate in Big Bend Habitat for Humanity project

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, deputies with the Tallahassee Police Department participated in a Big Bend Habitat for Humanity build project.

From 8 a.m.-6 p.m., deputies assisted with painting, laying baseboards, putting up siding and more at two homes. Both homes located on Eddie road in northeast Tallahassee are slated for completion by the end of next month.

You can watch a video posted on TPD’s Facebook page showing some of the deputies at work below:

