TPD searching for missing juvenile

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

According to TPD, 15-year-old Eric D. Dawson, Jr. was last seen on Thursday at 422 Ingleside Avenue around 8 p.m.

Dawson, Jr. is described as having black hair and brown eyes, being five feet, four inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

If you have information regarding Dawson, Jr.’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you call the department at (850)-891-4200.

