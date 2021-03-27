Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, March 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning was foggy and a bit mild with visibility as low as near zero and temperatures close to 70 in some locations. The visibility improved in most reporting locations as of 9:45 a.m. Saturday, but dense fog may still be an issued through mid to late morning. Where fog isn’t observed, low-level cloud cover was seen on visible satellite imagery and it might take some time to break apart. Temperatures are forecast to increase into the upper 70s to near 80 by noon with a high reaching into the mid to upper 80s Saturday. The normal high in Tallahassee for Saturday is 77 degrees.

Rain chances will increase Sunday, but more in the late afternoon and evening hours as a cold front approaches the viewing area. Highs Sunday will be in the middle 80s with another chance of seeing dense fog in the morning. The cold front is forecast to pass through the viewing area and move south during Sunday night. The rain chances Monday will be lower - 30% at the most - with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 70s.

The front is forecast to lift northward as a warm front Tuesday. With mid-level lift as another aid, rain chances will be higher on Tuesday (around 50%) with lows still in the 60s and highs in the upper 70s. There may be a chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will pick back up late Wednesday as another cold front moves in to the eastern United States. Highs Wednesday will reach in to the mid 80s inland with a low Thursday morning close to 60. Rain and storm chances stay in place Wednesday night and Thursday as the front passes. So far, guidance models are hinting at the front to pass through the area Thursday morning followed by drier and cooler conditions. The high Thursday will be close to 70.

High pressure at the surface will be influencing the weather in the Big Bend and South Georgia, and bring cooler and drier weather. The normal low for Friday in Tallahassee is 50 degrees, but we could see lows in the lower 40s Friday morning with a high near 70 and a sunny sky. So far, the start of next weekend looks to be nice and cooler.

