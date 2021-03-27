Advertisement

Charlie Ward appointed to TCC District Board of Trustees

Former Seminole football star, NBA player and Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward has been...
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Seminole football star, NBA player and Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward has been appointed to Tallahassee Community College’s Board of Trustees, Governor Ron DeSantis announced in a release Friday.

Ward is currently the Head Coach for Florida State University Schools’ “Florida High” boys basketball team.

A Thomasville, Ga, native, Ward attended Florida State University where he led the football team to the 1993 National Championship. Ward then was selected by the New York Knicks in the first round of the 1994 NBA Draft.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

