City of Tallahassee Electric Utility receives national recognition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City of Tallahassee Electric Utility was awarded two honors from the American Public Power Association this week, according to a press release sent by the City Friday.

COT Electric Utility received the 2021 Award of Continued Excellence through its Demonstration of Energy and Efficiency Developments (DEED) program and a Diamond level recognition through its RP3 program.

According to the press release, APPA’s RP3 program recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate a high proficiency in reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Diamond is the highest-level recognition within the program, and this is the second consecutive time Tallahassee has earned this award.

The ACE award recognizes the City’s continued commitment to the DEED program and its ideals, including support of research, development and demonstration to improve efficiency, use of renewable resources and support of public power. This is also the City’s seventh RP3 program recognition overall.

“We could not reach this level of recognition without the great work each of our employees do on a daily basis to meet our mission and serve our customers,” said General Manager of Energy Services for the City, Rob McGarrah. “As we work to be the national leader in the delivery of public service, we are committed to providing reliable power, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and integrating renewable energy sources.”

