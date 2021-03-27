City Walk Urban Mission, The Dream Foundation hold town hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Dream Foundation and City Walk Urban Mission partnered to host a town hall at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Friday.

The open forum allowed religious leaders and concerned residents to ask questions about City Walk’s fight to stay open, and what can be done to keep their doors open after the City told them they needed to stop operating.

City Walk’s pastor, Renee Miller, told WCTV that she will not stop fighting for her clients and will use every resource possible to keep a roof over their heads.

“God spoke to me, and I will continue and I do know that we will face the legal process, we’re going to appeal, if that’s denied, we will go to federal court, if that’s denied, we will go to supreme court. But we will take care of the people that god has given us,” Miller said.

Earlier this week, the City of Tallahassee served City Walk papers directing them to leave their building by Saturday or else they will pay fines for each day they’re open.

