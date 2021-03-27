Advertisement

CVS Pharmacies prepare for expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility: “We’re trying to bring more stores online as quickly as we possibly can.”

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The focus is on pharmacies as more Floridians become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 150 CVS stores are administering COVID-19 shots across the state of Florida, but this number will continue to increase as more people become eligible to get their shots.

CVS Health’s Regional Director said more North Florida stores plan to join in putting shots in arms starting this Sunday, just in time for those 40 and older to start getting their doses on Monday.

“We’re doing a nice job of keeping up with the demand of allocations our stores can vaccinate as many as 200 patients per day and we still have a lot more stores that we have the capacity to bring online,” said Dr. Storm.

Dr. Storm said the pharmacy’s number one priority is getting as many people vaccinated as possible as each store has different quantities of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocated from the state and federal governments.

“We vaccinate with Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Basically, we’re trying to bring more stores online as quickly as we possibly can so we’ll take whatever allocation of shots in arms to protect our patients,” said Dr. Storm.

You can find more information on how to sign up for a vaccine appointment here.

