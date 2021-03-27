Advertisement

Woman with gun leads deputies on high speed chase through Jefferson, Madison counties

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a high speed chase involving a woman and a handgun Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post.

According to MCSO, the department was notified of a high speed pursuit entering the county on US 90 west from Jefferson County. The driver was a woman who was wanted in connection with a road rage incident in Leon County involving a handgun.

At some point, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed the suspect vehicle in Jefferson County and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The woman pointed a handgun at the deputy and fled from the deputy.

The pursuit then entered into Madison County through the town of Greenville. MCSO deputies then intercepted the pursuit as speeds reached 110 miles per hour.

As the pursuit approached the city limits of Madison, an MCSO deputy was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device causing the woman’s right front tire to deflate and shred. She subsequently slowed her speed and turned into a Winn Dixie parking lot.

As the woman was driving erratically through the parking lot, MCSO said that deputies could see that the woman was pointing a handgun at her own head. Multiple deputies troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol, and officers from the Madison County Police Department were able to block the path of the woman.

The woman came to a stop and a tense armed standoff ensued. Efforts were made to secure the safety of surrounding stores as well as the many on lookers.

After a period of negotiations, the woman put the handgun down and was removed from the vehicle without further incident. The handgun was recovered in the driver’s seat where the woman had been sitting.

The woman is facing several felony charges from multiple jurisdictions including in state and out of state warrants, stolen vehicle, aggravated assault with a firearm and fleeing.

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 27, 2021

