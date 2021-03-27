Dog flees car accident, owner offers reward for return

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Gadsden County woman involved in a car accident is asking the public for help to find her missing dog, according to a notice sent out by the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

According to GCSO, DeeDee Moore was involved in a car accident Friday in Quincy near US 90 and Selman Road. After the accident, her Shih Tzu named Bella jumped out of her arms and ran out of fear.

Moore is offering a $600 reward for information that leads to Bella’s return.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.