Advertisement

Dog flees car accident, owner offers reward for return

This dog fled the scene of a car accident in the Quincy area Friday. The owner is offering a...
This dog fled the scene of a car accident in the Quincy area Friday. The owner is offering a reward for her return.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Gadsden County woman involved in a car accident is asking the public for help to find her missing dog, according to a notice sent out by the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

According to GCSO, DeeDee Moore was involved in a car accident Friday in Quincy near US 90 and Selman Road. After the accident, her Shih Tzu named Bella jumped out of her arms and ran out of fear.

Moore is offering a $600 reward for information that leads to Bella’s return.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details on what led up to the fatal shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway Tuesday...
New details emerge in Circle K shooting case, man shot and killed was employee
A Tallahassee food truck owner was devastated to find her livelihood stolen in broad daylight...
Food truck stolen in Tallahassee found vandalized in Lakeland
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying several suspects who...
LCSO searching for suspects who stole medication from Publix
Leon County Booking Report: March 26, 2021
A mother of 6 was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina, according to authorities.
Sheriff: Mother of 6 killed in road rage shooting on I-95 South in N.C.

Latest News

Echols County has released a notice warning residents that a scheduled power outage for Georgia...
Echols County: power will be out from Sunday night through Sunday morning for Georgia Power customers
Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) released a statement in which he criticized...
Sen. Scott: ‘We cannot allow Biden’s reckless spending to bankrupt our nation’
City of Tallahassee Electric Utility was awarded two honors from the American Public Power...
City of Tallahassee Electric Utility receives national recognition
The Live Oak Police Department received a grant to purchase a new vehicle to heal their search...
Live Oak Police Department receives grant to purchase new search and rescue vehicle