Echols County: power will be out from Sunday night through Sunday morning for Georgia Power customers

ECHOLS COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - Echols County has released a notice warning residents that a scheduled power outage for Georgia Power customers will take place this weekend.

The outage will take place from Saturday at 11:30 p.m. until Sunday at 4 a.m. and will only affect Georgia Power customers.

According to the county, the outage is necessary to upgrade equipment at the Georgia Power substation in Statenville.

