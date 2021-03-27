Advertisement

Echols County: power will be out from Sunday night through Sunday morning for Georgia Power customers

Echols County has released a notice warning residents that a scheduled power outage for Georgia...
Echols County has released a notice warning residents that a scheduled power outage for Georgia Power customers will take place this weekend.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT
ECHOLS COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - Echols County has released a notice warning residents that a scheduled power outage for Georgia Power customers will take place this weekend.

The outage will take place from Saturday at 11:30 p.m. until Sunday at 4 a.m. and will only affect Georgia Power customers.

According to the county, the outage is necessary to upgrade equipment at the Georgia Power substation in Statenville.

NOTICE REMINDER TO GEORGIA POWER CUSTOMERS IN ECHOLS COUNTY: There is a scheduled power outage affecting GA Power ...

Posted by Echols County Georgia on Friday, March 26, 2021

