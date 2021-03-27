Florida Veterans Hall of Fame Society surprises founder with President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A well-known Tallahassee man and member of the local veteran community received the honor of a lifetime and was recognized by the Commander in Chief Friday night at the American Legion.

WCTV’s Katie Kaplan was able to attend the awards ceremony.

The surprise happened during an awards banquet event , but the big reveal was kept top secret.

The reason behind the secrecy? The Hall of Fame founder, Colonel Bruce Host, was the recipient of the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, bestowed by former President Donald Trump before he left office.

It recognizes him for more than 4,000 hours of community service.

Colonel Host has lived a life of noteworthy public service as an aviator and Vietnam War veteran, former Leon County Commissioner.

He is someone who helped found the FSU University Club and Student Veterans Center and has helped to recreate Springtime Tallahassee and to establish the hot air balloon festival here.

“I’m totally shocked,” Colonel Host said. “I had no idea that this was going on. They tricked me, but I’m so appreciative, so humbled.”

Colonel Host was very humble and was quick to point the attention back to why everyone was gathered in the first place.

that was to honor Vietnam veterans and members of the Honor Guard. Many of them have volunteered hundreds of hours to provide military honors at funeral services.

