Advertisement

Live Oak Police Department receives grant to purchase new search and rescue vehicle

The Live Oak Police Department received a grant to purchase a new vehicle to heal their search...
The Live Oak Police Department received a grant to purchase a new vehicle to heal their search and rescue efforts.(Live Oak Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - The Live Oak Police Department received a grant to purchase a new vehicle to help their search and rescue efforts.

In a Facebook post, the agency showed off the new Polaris Ranger, which it said, “which will have a great impact on our future search and rescue efforts. '

The agency now owns this Polaris Ranger.
The agency now owns this Polaris Ranger.(Live Oak Police Department)

LOPD works with with Project Lifesaver in order to provide technology to those that are at risk of wandering or those who are at risk for becoming lost.

“Our goal at our agency is to better prepare ourselves to be able to find those that need our help as soon as possible, including those who participate in the project lifesaver program and anyone else that may need our assistance in protecting them,” LOPD added.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details on what led up to the fatal shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway Tuesday...
New details emerge in Circle K shooting case, man shot and killed was employee
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying several suspects who...
LCSO searching for suspects who stole medication from Publix
A Tallahassee food truck owner was devastated to find her livelihood stolen in broad daylight...
Food truck stolen in Tallahassee found vandalized in Lakeland
Leon County Booking Report: March 26, 2021
A mother of 6 was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina, according to authorities.
Sheriff: Mother of 6 killed in road rage shooting on I-95 South in N.C.

Latest News

Echols County has released a notice warning residents that a scheduled power outage for Georgia...
Echols County: power will be out from Sunday night through Sunday morning for Georgia Power customers
Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) released a statement in which he criticized...
Sen. Scott: ‘We cannot allow Biden’s reckless spending to bankrupt our nation’
City of Tallahassee Electric Utility was awarded two honors from the American Public Power...
City of Tallahassee Electric Utility receives national recognition
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a high speed chase involving a woman...
Woman with gun leads deputies on high speed chase through Jefferson, Madison counties