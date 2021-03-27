Live Oak Police Department receives grant to purchase new search and rescue vehicle

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - The Live Oak Police Department received a grant to purchase a new vehicle to help their search and rescue efforts.

In a Facebook post, the agency showed off the new Polaris Ranger, which it said, “which will have a great impact on our future search and rescue efforts. '

The agency now owns this Polaris Ranger. (Live Oak Police Department)

LOPD works with with Project Lifesaver in order to provide technology to those that are at risk of wandering or those who are at risk for becoming lost.

“Our goal at our agency is to better prepare ourselves to be able to find those that need our help as soon as possible, including those who participate in the project lifesaver program and anyone else that may need our assistance in protecting them,” LOPD added.

