Paving a way: Kearney Center partners with local businesses to help employ clients

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Kearney Center has a work program centered around getting their clients who are hoping they can earn enough money to get back on their feet and get their own homes employed at local businesses.

“It’s a great feeling. It makes me feel better because the struggles I’ve been going through have been stressful and I finally feel some relief,” one Kearney Center client, Amanda Waldward, said.

Waldward has been a client with the Kearney Center since 2016 after moving to Tallahassee from Georgia and has used the center’s resources to turn her life around.

“I want to get my own place, continue college and just take steps to see my kids again and everything and feel happiness,” Waldward added.

One of those resources is the Help Florida Direct Employment Program, which works as a temp agency to connect clients with businesses to get them back on their feet

“Ultimately we try to get them to become self sufficient through employment and through getting their own site, their own home, their own house. That’s what they aim to do,” explained Kearney Center consultant, Chuck White.

The center works with businesses like Alsco, a uniform rental service, that opened its doors to give these clients another chance

“You know, in today’s times, it doesn’t matter what walk of life you’re in, you just never know when someone’s gonna need you,” said Alsco General Manager, Tony Brown.

Brown says Alsco works with each person based on their needs and have even found success hiring them full-time.

“Employing them gives us the opportunity to say you know what you’re trying, you’re really improving day by day and we really fill that you can be a great fit within our environment and we’ve been fortunate to where we’ve had that success,” Brown added.

Waldward is now a full-time employee at Alsco and said she appreciates the opportunity and is tirelessly working toward her goals.

“Alsco has been a job that I have common taken whether I want it or not, and doing the best I can. Even if I struggle, I still pick myself back up and still try.”

The Kearney Center said that they are continuing to house their clients in hotels and motels because of the pandemic, but plan to reopen their main site on April 1.

