Advertisement

Sen. Scott: ‘We cannot allow Biden’s reckless spending to bankrupt our nation’

Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) released a statement in which he criticized...
Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) released a statement in which he criticized President Joe Biden’s plan to spend as much as “$4 trillion” on an upcoming infrastructure plan.(GRAYDC)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) released a statement in which he criticized President Joe amid reports that the president will soon unveil an infrastructure plan.

According to Sen. Scott’s statement, the plan could “cost as much as $4 trillion.”

Sen. Scott called the recently-passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package a “massive” and “wasteful” and said its passage was “just a warm up” for this infrastructure plan.

“President Biden has already broken his promise to not raise taxes on any family making under $400,000 by sneaking a tax hike on gig workers and the self-employed into his American Rescue Plan Act,” Scott said.

You can read Sen. Scott’s full statement below:

It looks like Biden and the Democrats’ massive and wasteful $1.9 trillion spending package this month was just a warm up. First they pushed through a ‘COVID’ bill that dedicated less than 10% of its funding to fighting COVID-19 and just 1% to vaccines – putting our nation on track to reach $30 trillion in debt. Now, they are floating another huge liberal monstrosity under the guise of infrastructure with a $4 trillion price tag. My first question: how can you possibly pay for this? Of course, the Democrats’ answer is needless and harmful tax increases on families and businesses. The Democrats lied when they promised they wouldn’t raise your taxes. They already did it in the last spending package and now they want to do it again. It’s the wrong approach. You can invest in things Americans care about, like infrastructure, but you have to focus on growing the economy. The playbook already exists, just look at Florida. Biden’s binge spending jeopardizes American jobs and the future of our nation, and it has to end.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Department of Transportation says a triple fatal crash happened on I-75 South in...
Pregnant woman, one other confirmed dead in I-75 S crash
New details on what led up to the fatal shooting at Circle K on Apalachee Parkway Tuesday...
New details emerge in Circle K shooting case, man shot and killed was employee
All Floridians ages 18 and older will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting...
All adults in Florida eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying several suspects who...
LCSO searching for suspects who stole medication from Publix
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Detroy Barnes (left) and Darius Sparks (right) on...
UPDATE: Two men arrested in connection to fatal Circle K shooting

Latest News

It’s the annual “Day of Caring” In Valdosta.
Volunteers gather to help organizations during annual ‘Day of Caring’
The suspect in a Valdosta rape case was arrested in Tallahassee, Fla., according to a Valdosta...
Valdosta rape suspect caught in Fla.
FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., greets three donors who dropped off their 1887Strikes...
Annual FAMU Day of Giving surpasses fundraising goal
Wednesday, Georgia Senator Dean Burke (R – Bainbridge) announced in a press release that...
Birdsong Nature Center in Cairo receives over $600,000 in grant funding to expand