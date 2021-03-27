Advertisement

Valdosta rape suspect caught in Fla.

The suspect in a Valdosta rape case was arrested in Tallahassee, Fla., according to a Valdosta Police Department (VPD) press release.(Gray Media)
By Krista Monk | WALB
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The suspect in a Valdosta rape case was arrested in Tallahassee, Fla., according to a Valdosta Police Department (VPD) press release.

VPD said Christopher Murphy, 36, of Valdosta, was arrested on nine charges following an incident that happened on March 18.

Valdosta-Lowndes County E-911 received a call just before noon on March 18 from a person on West Hill Avenue who reported that a woman ran up to him, yelling for help, the press release states.

When police arrived, they reported that they found the victim with visible wounds all over her body.

EMS took the victim to South Georgia Medical Center, where she was treated for serious injuries, according to the release.

VPD said that detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene, where police found evidence connecting Murphy to the “brutal physical and sexual assault against the victim.”

Police claim that Murphy then stole the victim’s vehicle and left the scene.

Detectives issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for Murphy and entered the stolen vehicle’s information into the Georgia Crime Information Database.

The press release says that on Thursday, around 7 p.m., Tallahassee police officers found Murphy in the stolen vehicle and he was taken into custody.

Murphy was arrested on the following charges:

  • Rape (felony)
  • Two counts of aggravated sexual battery (felony)
  • Aggravated battery (felony)
  • Three counts of aggravated assault (felony)
  • False imprisonment (felony)
  • Theft by taking (felony)

“I am proud of the work of our officers and detectives who worked quickly and tirelessly to identify the offender of the brutal attack. We are thankful for the assistance of our partnering community resources for working together in providing assistance to the victim in the case,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

WALB has requested Murphy’s mugshot.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

