Volunteers gather to help organizations during annual ‘Day of Caring’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the annual “Day of Caring” In Valdosta.

Volunteers and city leaders gathered for a good cause and helped nonprofit organizations tackle any projects they needed help with.

At the Salvation Army, volunteers helped pressure wash sidewalks, beautify the shelter, secure shelter beds to the floor, and fix up the gym.

Day of Caring In Valdosta. (WALB)

It’s a crucial and helpful time for organizations that lack resources and helping hands get things done.

“The days of caring are very helpful because one, people who don’t know everything the Salvation Army does or any of the other organizations, the things we do. It gives them an opportunity to see what we’re doing and what it takes to run these social services programs day in and day out. And then to see the needs that go unmet for many years. So then we have these days of caring and we’re like okay ‘which part do we want to tackle first,” said Lt. Chris Thomas, Salvation Army’s director.

The Salvation Army continues to see an influx of people needing help with their utilities and rent. But the stimulus checks have been helping when it comes to food.

Over at Second Harvest of South Georgia, city and county leaders along with volunteers including South Georgia Medical Center and Moody Air Force members helped sort different food items and pack up boxes for seniors.

They tell us it’s a good opportunity to get everyone involved.

Day of Caring In Valdosta. (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.