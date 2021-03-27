Advertisement

Westside Elementary’s agriculture program teaches students to care for the earth

By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An agriculture program at a Valdosta elementary school is teaching kids hands-on, about the earth at an early age.

From chicks to plants, Westside Elementary School’s agriculture program aims to teach kids to love the earth.

You can find feathery animals like peacocks, ducks, and chickens, as well as fruitful crops of strawberries and tomatoes.

Students learn where their food comes from, how to care for animals, how to grow things, and teamwork.

“They are not aware where their food comes from, where their milk comes from. I actually asked kindergarteners and first grade ‘do you think brown milk from brown cows?’ And they said yes. And I said ‘okay let me ask you another question, how many of you think strawberry milk comes from red cows’ and they all shot their hands up. But they have to learn how to take care of animals, grow things, take care of the earth, recycle,” said Stephanie Peterson, agriculture teacher.

Peterson says it’s important for students to get agriculture exposure at an early age.

They learn lifelong skills and it opens up doors for them for agriculture jobs in the future.

It’s also a good way to get kids out from inside the classroom, testing their skills.

