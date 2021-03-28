Bainbridge-Decatur Marshals Office posting signs where property violations occur in city

Bainbridge, Ga. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge-Decatur Marshals Office is cracking down on property violations.

In a Facebook post by the Bainbridge-Decatur Marshals Office, the agency said signs have been put in yards that are in violation of City of Bainbridge codes. Any properties in violation of City codes will receive a code enforcement sign.

In a Facebook post by the Bainbridge-Decatur Marshals Office, the agency said signs have been put in yards that are in violation of City of Bainbridge codes. (Bainbridge-Decatur Marshals Office)

“If your property is in violation of city codes, you may see one of these signs posted on your property/properties in the near future,” the agency wrote.

Bainbridge-Decatur Marshals Office is encouraging residents to clean up properties and remove any junk cars, abandoned structures and trash from your yard as well as mow your grass and trim your bushes.

Bainbridge-Decatur Marshals Office is encouraging residents to clean up properties and remove any junk cars, abandoned structures and trash from your yard as well as mow your grass and trim your bushes. (Bainbridge-Decatur Marshals Office)

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.