Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, March 28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday started off a tad cooler than the previous morning with less fog, but the low-level clouds lingered in many locations. Temperatures warmed up into the lower 70s in many locations by 10 a.m. Sunday with more clouds than sun. The flow will become more southwesterly by the afternoon as a cold front approaches the region from the Deep South, but lose some of its punch as it gets into the viewing area late in the afternoon through the evening. Rain chances will increase in places like Colquitt, Donalsonville and Bainbridge late in the afternoon as a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms approaches, but the line is forecast to become more broken and weaker in intensity. Highs Sunday will reach into the 70s along the coast to the middle 80s inland. Rain chances overall in the viewing area will be at 30%.

Rain chances will be around 30%-50% during the evening as the front is forecast to exit the area Sunday night. Lows will be near 60 Monday morning with clouds lingering during the morning commute and a northerly breeze.

The viewing area could see more sunshine later on Monday with some clouds still lingering with highs in the upper 70s inland and only a 20% chance of a stray shower, but rain chances could creep up Monday night into Tuesday as a warm front moves northward through the viewing area. The front and mid-level energy will help bring shower and thunderstorm chances to 60% Tuesday with a morning low near 60 and a high in the 70s.

A trough of low pressure aloft will help develop and push another cold front through the Southeast Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances appear to be the greatest Wednesday night, but the front is forecast to pass and be to the south of the Big Bend by Thursday afternoon. Lows and highs Wednesday will be in the 60s and 80s, respectively, with a 30% chance of rain during the day. Thursday’s low and high will be closer 60 and near 70, respectively with a clearing sky in the afternoon.

Friday and Saturday morning’s lows are forecast to be below average as guidance models continue to hint at morning lows inland in the 40s. High pressure at the surface will help advect a cooler and drier air mass into the region. The sky is forecast to be sunny Friday, but models hint at cloud cover moving into the Southeast Saturday. For now, cloud coverage Saturday is forecast to be partly cloudy but trends will be monitored. Highs both days are expected to be in the 70s.

