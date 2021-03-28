Advertisement

Hahira Police asking public for help identifying suspects seen entering autos

The Hahira Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a group of people who have been entering autos.(Hahira Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Hahira Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a group of people who have been entering autos.

The incidents have happened in both Hahira and Adel recently.

A Ring surveillance video posted to the department’s Facebook video shows one suspect entering a vehicle before dashing away.

According to the vehicle’s owner, at least three people were involved in this incident and were seen driving a white extended cab pickup truck.

Need help to identify: This vehicle and group of individuals have been entering autos in the Hahira and Adel areas recently. https://neighbors.ring.com/n/nBzRnw0aoz

Posted by Hahira Police Department on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Anyone with any information regarding these incident is asked to contact HPD at (229) 794-4010.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

