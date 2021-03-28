Advertisement

Oklahoma City police kill inmate who took officer hostage

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed an inmate who took a correctional officer hostage at a county jail.

Officers had tried to deescalate the situation Saturday at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, but authorities say they fired their weapons after the suspect held something against the neck of the hostage.

Officials did not give details about the officer’s injuries, but Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said, “I’m just glad the detention officer wasn’t more seriously hurt.”

Officials say the inmate had overrun the officer while medications were being distributed. The suspect then used the officer’s keys to free other inmates on the jail’s 10th floor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a high speed chase involving a woman...
Woman with gun leads deputies on high speed chase through Jefferson, Madison counties
Leon County Booking Report: March 27, 2021
A Tallahassee food truck owner was devastated to find her livelihood stolen in broad daylight...
Food truck stolen in Tallahassee found vandalized in Lakeland
This dog fled the scene of a car accident in the Quincy area Friday. The owner is offering a...
Dog flees car accident, owner offers reward for return
Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings

Latest News

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
2 more tugboats speed to Egypt’s Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, March 28
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, March 28
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana