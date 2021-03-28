Advertisement

One dead in Calhoun County motorcycle crash

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.
Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One man is dead after crashing his motorcycle along County Round 274 in Calhoun County.

They say the man, 56, of Bristol, was driving east on County Road 274 approaching an uphill curve.

For reasons unknown at this time, the man lost control of his motorcycle and crossed into the westbound lane. Officials say he then drove onto the grass and the motorcycle slid onto its right side. The driver was then ejected.

