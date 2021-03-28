Quincy Main Street announces Quincy Porchfest date, new addition to festival

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Quincy Main Street, Inc. has announced this year’s annual Porchfest and Sketchcrawl as well as new a addition to the day-long festival.

On May 1 from 12 p.m.-7 p.m., the free musical festival will be held in downtown Quincy. 25 local musicians will perform from business’ porches and other venues across the district.

New this year will be a main stage located in the Gerald A. Gay Park at the corner of North Adams and West Franklin Streets.

The main stage will feature the likes of the Billy Rigsby Band, Kendrick Evans and Renew’d and Johnny Rawls.

A musician schedule and map will be available at the Gadsden Arts Center and Museum and the Quincy Main Street office at 104-A N. Adams Street on the day of the event.

