Raising money and awareness: FSU Relay for Life holds annual event Saturday

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, Florida State University held their annual Relay for Life event to raise awareness and money to help fight to end cancer.

This year’s celebration, different from years past as events were scattered throughout the week, including Saturday’s drive-thru merchandise campsite, as well as the walking of the track they created on their IM fields.

The executive team said they wanted to still be able to host this event because it is important to continue to create awareness and help fight for the patients and survivors.

Marketing Director for FSU Relay for Life, Alex Liss, said, “So we are really trying to make a difference to help them out, and we need to stand together now more than ever and those people sometimes can’t fight for themselves so we have to fight for them and we have to help them out.”

The group told WCTV that they want to achieve a goal of $110,001 to surpass last year’s mark.

