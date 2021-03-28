Seminoles, Wolverines tango in Sweet Sixteen on WCTV

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCTV) - It’s a third-straight trip to the Sweet Sixteen for the Florida State Seminoles and, for the second time in three tournaments, the Noles will square off against the Michigan Wolverines in the tournament’s second weekend.

It’s been defense that has carried the Seminoles into the Sweet Sixteen, allowing just 53.5 points in their wins over UNC Greensboro and Colorado in the first two rounds. FSU combined to hold the Spartans and Buffaloes to a 33.6% shooting percentage, while shooting over 52% themselves.

Conversely, the Wolverines have gotten to Sunday by relying on their offense: Michigan has averaged 84.0 points per game so far in the NCAA Tournament, and shot 53% from the floor in their round of 32 game against LSU, beating the Tigers 86-78.

Below will be a running live blog of tonight’s game between the Noles and Wolverines: We’ll have some game updates, analysis and running thoughts throughout the day. For up-to-the-minute updates, be sure you’re following myself and WCTV Sports on Twitter. Our Sports Director Ryan Kelly will also be active on Twitter during the game and will have you covered as well.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on WCTV.

PREGAME

Hello one and all, and happy Seminole Sweet Sixteen Sunday! FSU looks to seek revenge against the program that removed them from the 2018 tournament and, if they’re successful, they just might have a rematch against the team that eliminated them from the last tournament.

But, first thing’s first, win today.

We didn’t have a ton of true preview material this week, but our Ryan Kelly did speak with Michigan Insider’s Zach Shaw about what makes this UM team go, how they matchup against the Noles and how he thinks today’s game will shape up.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.