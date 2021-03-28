Advertisement

Seminoles, Wolverines tango in Sweet Sixteen on WCTV

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton talks with his team during the second half against North...
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton talks with his team during the second half against North Carolina on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Hill, N.C.(Robert Willett | Atlantic Coast Conference)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCTV) - It’s a third-straight trip to the Sweet Sixteen for the Florida State Seminoles and, for the second time in three tournaments, the Noles will square off against the Michigan Wolverines in the tournament’s second weekend.

It’s been defense that has carried the Seminoles into the Sweet Sixteen, allowing just 53.5 points in their wins over UNC Greensboro and Colorado in the first two rounds. FSU combined to hold the Spartans and Buffaloes to a 33.6% shooting percentage, while shooting over 52% themselves.

Conversely, the Wolverines have gotten to Sunday by relying on their offense: Michigan has averaged 84.0 points per game so far in the NCAA Tournament, and shot 53% from the floor in their round of 32 game against LSU, beating the Tigers 86-78.

Below will be a running live blog of tonight’s game between the Noles and Wolverines: We’ll have some game updates, analysis and running thoughts throughout the day. For up-to-the-minute updates, be sure you’re following myself and WCTV Sports on Twitter. Our Sports Director Ryan Kelly will also be active on Twitter during the game and will have you covered as well.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on WCTV.

PREGAME

Hello one and all, and happy Seminole Sweet Sixteen Sunday! FSU looks to seek revenge against the program that removed them from the 2018 tournament and, if they’re successful, they just might have a rematch against the team that eliminated them from the last tournament.

But, first thing’s first, win today.

We didn’t have a ton of true preview material this week, but our Ryan Kelly did speak with Michigan Insider’s Zach Shaw about what makes this UM team go, how they matchup against the Noles and how he thinks today’s game will shape up.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a high speed chase involving a woman...
Woman with gun leads deputies on high speed chase through Jefferson, Madison counties
Leon County Booking Report: March 27, 2021
This dog fled the scene of a car accident in the Quincy area Friday. The owner is offering a...
Dog flees car accident, owner offers reward for return
A Tallahassee food truck owner was devastated to find her livelihood stolen in broad daylight...
Food truck stolen in Tallahassee found vandalized in Lakeland
Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings

Latest News

Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) blocks a shot by Indiana guard Khristian Lander (4)...
Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking down Michigan with Zach Shaw of The Michigan Insider
One-on-One with Michigan247's Zach Shaw
Breaking Down Florida State vs Michigan with Wolverines247's Zach Shaw
TCC Men's Basketball Coach Zach Settembre watches his Eagles in a blowout victory over...
TCC’s Zach Settembre on the end of the Eagles’ regular season, postseason ahead
TCC’s Zach Settembre on the end of the Eagles' regular season, postseason ahead