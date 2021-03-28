Advertisement

Wakulla County: sewer smoke testing to begin Monday, expect to see non-toxic smoke in some areas

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - According to Wakulla County, sewer smoke testing will be beginning Monday in an effort to locate breaks and defects that may exist in the county’s sewer system.

Because of this, residents can expect to see white to gray smoke in the following areas: Panacea Area Sewer, Sopchoppy, Gardens of Saralan, Hudson Heights, Camelot and Old Courthouse Square where the testing will occur.

Wakulla County says that this smoke is a non-toxic, non-staining substance that is not harmful to you, your pets, or your plants and creates no fire hazard.

Door hangers will be placed on all homes and businesses three to five days prior to the testing in the area.

The county advises to pour at least one gallon of water into each floor drain prior to the testing taking place. It says that if the smoke enters your home or business, there is good reason to assume that dangerous sewer gases may also be entering your home or business. 

If this happens, the county says you should evacuate immediately and notify Wakulla County Public Works at (850) 926-7616. 

