‘We just can’t stay silent anymore’: TCAC, Freedom Road Socialism Organization hold Stop Asian Hate protest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Led by the Tallahassee Community Action Committee and the Freedom Road Socialism Organization, over a hundred people gathered in front of the state Capitol building to protest late Saturday afternoon.

HAPPENING NOW: Close to 100 people have gathered in front of the Florida State Capitol to protest violence against the Asian American community. You can hear their concerns and ideas for change tonight at 11 on @WCTV pic.twitter.com/N4yPqbb8yW — Brandon Spencer (@BSpencerWCTV) March 27, 2021

The groups were hoping to raise awareness on attacks against Asian Americans recently and what they can do to help resolve it.

“If, if we don’t stand up for ourselves, then who will?” was the the mindset of the crowd that gathered in front of the state capitol, bringing people together to create change.

“The whole point of this is to connect anybody who has a passion for this,” event organizer, Daisy Sim, explained. “To link them up to local organizations who are trying to something to fix this issue of white supremacy.”

Sim pointed to the different incidents of hate crime towards Asian Americans across the country, but said but the power of coming together makes some feel they can overcome.

Sharry Solis of the Florida State University Fillipino Student Association said, “Something that we can take from the sadness that we are feeling and the grief that we are feeling is empowerment. You know, just being here with all these powerful people, I think is one of the best ways to heal.”

The youthful crowd helping those fighting against hate for years feels hopeful.

“Now I’m a lot stronger, and now I feel even stronger because of these kids. Because of my own kids who say, ‘mom, you are the backyard rebel,’” Aurora Hansen of the Asian Coalition of Tallahassee said.

The group is searching for tangible ways to create change while acknowledging that change starts with the youth.

“It’s not just dialogue, we have to go to the schools, the school board and say you don’t have any units on Asian history,” the group said. “We are the ones who are caring the next generation, and you know if we’re mad about what’s going on, then we have to do something about it. You know we just can’t stay silent anymore.”

And they don’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“We either go with the flow and go ahead on or get out of the way because the bulldozer is coming.”

