Advertisement

‘We just can’t stay silent anymore’: TCAC, Freedom Road Socialism Organization hold Stop Asian Hate protest

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Led by the Tallahassee Community Action Committee and the Freedom Road Socialism Organization, over a hundred people gathered in front of the state Capitol building to protest late Saturday afternoon.

The groups were hoping to raise awareness on attacks against Asian Americans recently and what they can do to help resolve it.

“If, if we don’t stand up for ourselves, then who will?” was the the mindset of the crowd that gathered in front of the state capitol, bringing people together to create change.

“The whole point of this is to connect anybody who has a passion for this,” event organizer, Daisy Sim, explained. “To link them up to local organizations who are trying to something to fix this issue of white supremacy.”

Sim pointed to the different incidents of hate crime towards Asian Americans across the country, but said but the power of coming together makes some feel they can overcome.

Sharry Solis of the Florida State University Fillipino Student Association said, “Something that we can take from the sadness that we are feeling and the grief that we are feeling is empowerment. You know, just being here with all these powerful people, I think is one of the best ways to heal.”

The youthful crowd helping those fighting against hate for years feels hopeful.

“Now I’m a lot stronger, and now I feel even stronger because of these kids. Because of my own kids who say, ‘mom, you are the backyard rebel,’” Aurora Hansen of the Asian Coalition of Tallahassee said.

The group is searching for tangible ways to create change while acknowledging that change starts with the youth.

“It’s not just dialogue, we have to go to the schools, the school board and say you don’t have any units on Asian history,” the group said. “We are the ones who are caring the next generation, and you know if we’re mad about what’s going on, then we have to do something about it. You know we just can’t stay silent anymore.”

And they don’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“We either go with the flow and go ahead on or get out of the way because the bulldozer is coming.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a high speed chase involving a woman...
Woman with gun leads deputies on high speed chase through Jefferson, Madison counties
Leon County Booking Report: March 27, 2021
This dog fled the scene of a car accident in the Quincy area Friday. The owner is offering a...
Dog flees car accident, owner offers reward for return
A Tallahassee food truck owner was devastated to find her livelihood stolen in broad daylight...
Food truck stolen in Tallahassee found vandalized in Lakeland
Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings

Latest News

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton talks with his team during the second half against North...
Seminoles, Wolverines tango in Sweet Sixteen on WCTV
Saturday, Florida State University held their annual Relay for Life event to raise awareness...
Raising money and awareness: FSU Relay for Life holds annual event Saturday
Raising money and awareness: FSU Relay for Life holds annual event Saturday
In a Facebook post by the Bainbridge-Decatur Marshals Office, the agency said signs have been...
Bainbridge-Decatur Marshals Office posting signs where property violations occur in city