Amazing Grace packs up meals for those in need

The church has been doing this type of outreach for three years, but Pastor Yolanda Mazon says...
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of home cooked meals are packed up and on the go for those in need.

Amazing Grace Anointed Temple of God in Tallahassee is helping feed people in the community struggling with homelessness..

On Saturday church members prepared meal boxes of Spaghetti and greens, all of them going to residents of the Kearney Center.

The church has been doing this type of outreach for three years, but Pastor Yolanda Mazon says the need has grown since the pandemic.

With the Kearney Center closed, residents are staying at different locations throughout Tallahassee. These meals go out to each of those locations to help provide an extra meal.

Mazon says she knew she wanted to help others since she was twelve years old.

“The fact of seeing so many without, and I’ve gotten to a place where I can give back,” Mazon said. “That’s a good place to start, with someone that does not have a rood, does not know when and where food is coming from.”

The group meets the fourth Saturday of every month at Amazing Grace before delivering the meals.

The church says all of it is paid for through donations.

In addition to the meal boxes, the church also hosts a clothing drive. Donations can be dropped off at the church, located at 3925 Crawfordville Rd.

