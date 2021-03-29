FAMU’s Bryant, Morea honored with weekly awards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M’s LJ Bryant and Zach Morea have been named Co-Player and Co-Pitcher of the Week by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the conference announced on Monday.

Bryant hit .667 (8-for-12) over FAMU’s four-game game sweep over North Carolina A&T this past weekend. The Leesburg native added six RBI and six runs scored while blasting a home run, a double and drew five walks.

Morea, a Tallahassee native, appeared in three of the four games this weekend and earned a pair of wins. Morea did not allow the run over the weekend and scattered six hits while striking out a pair.

Bryant shared the Player of the Week honor with Norfolk State’s Danny Hosley while Morea was named Co-Pitcher of the Week with Spartans southpaw James Deloatch.

For more on this week’s weekly honors, click here.

The Rattlers’ four game sweep over the Aggies improved the Fangs’ record to 9-16. FAMU will next take the diamond on Tuesday for a doubleheader against future conference foe Alabama State.

