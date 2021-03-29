Hundreds of new jobs on the way to Thomas County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In one week the Thomasville Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Thomas County Development Authority announced over 200 new jobs will be coming to the area.

Economic Developer Shelley Zorn said the two organizations have been waiting to announce that they’ll be re-branding as a joint welcome center for businesses.

Under the name “Imagine Thomasville,” the chamber and the payroll development authority secured three new companies looking to build in Thomasville.

According to Zorn, the Ashley’s Home Furniture store, which is already based out of Thomasville, will add a distribution center to the community. The new building will be the first to break ground at the Red Hills Business Park sight.

“That will be a thirteen-million-dollar investment and one hundred and fifty new jobs,” said Zorn.

An Alabama-based trucking company known as Yellow Freight will also bring in over a dozen new jobs. Zorn said at least 40 positions will become available in mid-April. Drivers will be paid $20-$21 an hour with benefits according to Zorn.

“Also in Red Hills business park, we’re going to have Concrete LLC, which is owned by country music star Luke Brian and his childhood friend since they were four years old, Jason Wiggins,” she said.

A total of 220 jobs will be provided with over $20 million in investments. Some of the jobs like those coming with the trucking company will be immediate, while the others coming from Concrete LLC and Ashley’s Home Furniture will be available after development of the buildings has been completed.

