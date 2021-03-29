Korean BBQ Salmon

INGREDIENTS

FOR MARINADE

3 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons mirin

1 (1/2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled

3 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons crushed pineapple in juice

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 tablespoons sesame oil

FOR SALMON

1 1/2 lb fresh salmon fillets, skin removed

1/4 cup gochujang chili sauce

3 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

3/4 cups honey

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil

FOR SALAD

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar

1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon sugar

3 cucumbers, halved lengthwise & thinly sliced

2 green onions, thinly sliced

METHOD

1. Prepare marinade. Add all marinade ingredients to bowl of food processor; pulse until combined. Combine in large bowl: salmon and marinade. Chill 1 hour (or overnight).

2. Prepare salmon. Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium-high. Combine in medium bowl: gochujang, vinegar, and honey until blended; set aside.

3. Remove salmon from marinade (discard marinade) and wipe dry. Coat salmon with grapeseed oil and arrange on grill. Grill 3 4 minutes on each side, until grill-marked and salmon is 145°F (and opaque and separates easily. Brush salmon with honey-vinegar mixture during last minute of cook time.

Serve with Onion-Cucumber Salad if desired.

FOR SALAD

1. Whisk sesame seeds, vinegar, chili powder, sesame oil, and sugar until blended.

2. Combine in medium bowl: dressing, cucumber, and onions. Chill until ready to serve.

