Korean BBQ Salmon
INGREDIENTS
FOR MARINADE
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 3 tablespoons mirin
- 1 (1/2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled
- 3 cloves garlic
- 3 tablespoons crushed pineapple in juice
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
FOR SALMON
- 1 1/2 lb fresh salmon fillets, skin removed
- 1/4 cup gochujang chili sauce
- 3 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar
- 3/4 cups honey
- 3 tablespoons grapeseed oil
FOR SALAD
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 3 cucumbers, halved lengthwise & thinly sliced
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
METHOD
1. Prepare marinade. Add all marinade ingredients to bowl of food processor; pulse until combined. Combine in large bowl: salmon and marinade. Chill 1 hour (or overnight).
2. Prepare salmon. Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium-high. Combine in medium bowl: gochujang, vinegar, and honey until blended; set aside.
3. Remove salmon from marinade (discard marinade) and wipe dry. Coat salmon with grapeseed oil and arrange on grill. Grill 3 4 minutes on each side, until grill-marked and salmon is 145°F (and opaque and separates easily. Brush salmon with honey-vinegar mixture during last minute of cook time.
Serve with Onion-Cucumber Salad if desired.
FOR SALAD
1. Whisk sesame seeds, vinegar, chili powder, sesame oil, and sugar until blended.
2. Combine in medium bowl: dressing, cucumber, and onions. Chill until ready to serve.
