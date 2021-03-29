Advertisement

Korean BBQ Salmon

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGREDIENTS

FOR MARINADE

  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 tablespoons mirin
  • 1 (1/2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 3 tablespoons crushed pineapple in juice
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil

FOR SALMON

  • 1 1/2 lb fresh salmon fillets, skin removed
  • 1/4 cup gochujang chili sauce
  • 3 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar
  • 3/4 cups honey
  • 3 tablespoons grapeseed oil

FOR SALAD

  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 3 cucumbers, halved lengthwise & thinly sliced
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced

METHOD

1. Prepare marinade. Add all marinade ingredients to bowl of food processor; pulse until combined. Combine in large bowl: salmon and marinade. Chill 1 hour (or overnight).

2. Prepare salmon. Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium-high. Combine in medium bowl: gochujang, vinegar, and honey until blended; set aside.

3. Remove salmon from marinade (discard marinade) and wipe dry. Coat salmon with grapeseed oil and arrange on grill. Grill 3 4 minutes on each side, until grill-marked and salmon is 145°F (and opaque and separates easily. Brush salmon with honey-vinegar mixture during last minute of cook time.

Serve with Onion-Cucumber Salad if desired.

FOR SALAD

1. Whisk sesame seeds, vinegar, chili powder, sesame oil, and sugar until blended.

2. Combine in medium bowl: dressing, cucumber, and onions. Chill until ready to serve.

