Lawson Center beginning to see up-tick in vaccine traffic as age drops to 40+ in Florida

Millions of Floridians are getting ready for their COVID shots as the eligibility for the vaccine was officially lowered Monday to anyone over 40-years-old.(Emma Wheeler | WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Millions of Floridians are getting ready for their COVID shots as the eligibility for the vaccine was officially lowered Monday to anyone over 40-years-old.

This is the last round of new eligibility before the state opens shots to all adults next week.

As of 3 p.m., more than 150 people had checked in to receive their shot at Florida A&M’s Al Lawson Center, a jump between 30-40% compared to last week, when the age requirement was capped at 50.

The testing site at the Lawson Center expanded their hours as age requirements began to drop in order to meet, what they expected, to be an increase in demand.

The site is now operating daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Monday, staff neared the 200 does daily capacity. Several people who received their shots spoke to WCTV and say they feel great and say they’re taking the first step in protecting themselves and others.

“Health concerns,” said Belinda Dickens, who received her vaccine Monday. “I was really worried about coming down with COVID. I had seen other people, actually family members that came down with it. I just wanted to be protected and protect others.”

The most popular sentiment shared from those who got their shots: Traveling is what they’re most looking forward to do.

