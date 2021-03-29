Advertisement

Leon County deputies: One dead after weekend drowning in Ochlockonee River

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriffs Office says a person has died due to drowning over the weekend.

LCSO says on Saturday around 6 p.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a drowning in the Ochlockonee River.

Officials say they responded to a private property in the 6600 block of North Monroe Street with the LCSO Dive Team.

Authorities say the Dive Team performed an underwater search operation in the river, until the search was suspended due to darkness. Divers returned to the scene the next morning around 7 a.m., according to officials, and recovered a body around 2 p.m. underneath the water.

Officials say the body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

LCSO says foul play is not suspected.

Deputies did not identify the individual, citing Marsy’s Law.

LCSO Dive Team Recovers Body of Drowning Victim

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The roadway between Summerbrooke Drive and Gardner Road was closed until around 11 a.m. as...
UPDATE: Chiles student killed in North Meridian Road crash
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Teen killed in Suwannee County crash
Leon County Booking Report: March 28, 2021
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a high speed chase involving a woman...
Woman with gun leads deputies on high speed chase through Jefferson, Madison counties
Following the Friday passage of HB1, the Combatting Public Disorder or ‘Anti-Riot’ Bill...
AG Commissioner Nikki Fried on Anti-Riot Bill: ‘a bill for which no Floridian asked’

Latest News

The Florida Capitol
House committee approves two bills making it harder to amend the constitution
Millions of Floridians are getting ready for their COVID shots as the eligibility for the...
Lawson Center beginning to see up-tick in vaccine traffic as age drops to 40+ in Florida
FAMU’s Bryant, Morea honored with weekly awards
FILE PHOTO: TPD responded to a shooting at the 2500 block of Texas Street.
Reward for information in Texas St. homicide increased