Leon County deputies: One dead after weekend drowning in Ochlockonee River

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriffs Office says a person has died due to drowning over the weekend.

LCSO says on Saturday around 6 p.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a drowning in the Ochlockonee River.

Officials say they responded to a private property in the 6600 block of North Monroe Street with the LCSO Dive Team.

Authorities say the Dive Team performed an underwater search operation in the river, until the search was suspended due to darkness. Divers returned to the scene the next morning around 7 a.m., according to officials, and recovered a body around 2 p.m. underneath the water.

Officials say the body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

LCSO says foul play is not suspected.

Deputies did not identify the individual, citing Marsy’s Law.

LCSO Dive Team Recovers Body of Drowning Victim Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.