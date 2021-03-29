Advertisement

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: March 29, 2021

By Mike McCall
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cooler and drier air temporarily returned to the Big Bend and South Georgia on Monday, with afternoon sunshine mixed with clouds and temperatures in the low-to-mid-70s.

Monday night, though, clouds will increase and some scattered showers are possible overnight as they move in from the southwest. A few of those showers are still possible after sunrise on Tuesday, but then it’s back to partly cloudy and warm afternoons in the low-80s.

Another chance of scattered showers will develop by late afternoon, with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

Wednesday will return to partly sunny and warm conditions, with a morning low in the low-60s then an afternoon high in the mid-80s.

A strong cold front will bring a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The rain will be gone by sunrise Thursday, with lows in the mid-50s. Then, it will become sunny and delightful Thursday afternoon, with highs in the mid-60s.

Friday will be cool and sunny, with morning lows near 40 then an afternoon high in the mid-60s.

Saturday will have a cold start in the mid-to-upper-30s, then a mostly sunny afternoon in the low-70s.

Sunday and Monday will continue dry, but with warming temperatures ranging from mid-40s to 70s on Saturday, then near 50-80 on Monday.

