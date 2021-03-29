Advertisement

Older versions of Pinpoint Weather App may have data problems

Pinpoint Weather App
Pinpoint Weather App(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Pinpoint Weather Team received word from vendor that created and maintains the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App that there were changes to the way data is obtained in the app. These changes became operational in April 2020 with version 5 and newer versions of the mobile app. Older versions (4.10 and earlier) are using what’s called an older Application Programming Interface, or API, and is set to go offline on Wednesday, March 31 (click here to read what an API is).

Those with older iOS and Android versions (iOS 11.4.1 or older, and Android version 6 “Marshmallow” or older) will be stuck with the older version of the weather app, and may be subject to data outages because of the change. For example, those with an iPhone 5C or older, iPad 4th generation or older, first-generation iPad Mini, iPod Touch 5th generation or older, or users with recent devices that are not on iOS 12 or newer, or have not updated their apps since last year may encounter issues with ingesting weather data starting on Wednesday, March 31. Click here to read what Android-based devices are capable of using at least version 6.

The Weather Team letting app users know of the planned change ahead of time so that they have a chance to make software updates, if possible, to ensure that those continue to receive data and forecasts on the Pinpoint Weather App. Those with questions about the change can message the Weather Team on the Facebook page or send an email to weather@wctv.tv.

