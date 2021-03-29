ONLY IN TEXAS: People on horseback wait in drive-thru line at new east Texas Starbucks
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Some things you only see in Texas... like people on horseback waiting in line at a drive-thru.
That’s exactly what happened Monday, March 29 as a new Starbucks opened in Marshall, Texas.
Darlene Evans captured the photos below of a couple on horseback waiting in line for their coffee with the cars in the drive-thru line.
The new Starbucks is located at 100 East End Blvd. N in Marshall. It’s at the northeast corner of Highway 59 and E Houston Street.
Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.