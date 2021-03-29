Advertisement

Project Rescue to host Easter brunch

On Saturday Project Rescue Outreach Ministries will host a special Easter brunch for those in need.

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Olympic Park in Valdosta will soon be filled with hundreds of people.

On Saturday Project Rescue Outreach Ministries will host a special Easter brunch for those in need.

The organization helps to provide assistance to those in the community struggling with homelessness.

Much of their work has been put on hold since the pandemic. This Easter meal will be the first event since last year.

Founder Alonzo Atkins says these for many, these events serve up more than just full bellies.

“It’s actually a reward to me,” Atkins said. “Experiencing homelessness myself for four years, this is the gift that God has given me, the mission that he’s given me to come out and serve my community, serve others that I can relate to.”

The event is scheduled for this Saturday at 11:00am. They are expecting to feed about 200 people and are seeking volunteers to help serve.

The group will also be holding an Easter egg hunt for the kids.

