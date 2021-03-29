Advertisement

Reward for information in Texas St. homicide increased

FILE PHOTO: TPD responded to a shooting at the 2500 block of Texas Street.
FILE PHOTO: TPD responded to a shooting at the 2500 block of Texas Street.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a reward for information leading to an arrest in connection to a Feb. 4 homicide on Texas Street has been increased to $9,500.

TPD says the deadly shooting happened outside of the Sunrise Place Apartments on Texas Street a little before 7:30 p.m. that day. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Leoninas Williams dead.

In order to be eligible for the reward, tipsters must make an anonymous report to the Big Bend Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 850-574-TIPS.

