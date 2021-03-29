Advertisement

StarMetro uses ‘Design Your Transit’ tool to gather public input on long-term plans

By Monica Casey
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As StarMetro updates its 10-year Transit Development Plan and Comprehensive Operational Analysis, the City is looking for public input.

The TDP is required to be updated every year in order to receive funding from Florida Department of Transportation; the COA takes a close look at current operations to find opportunities for improvement.

A new website called Think Transit allows residents to build their own transit systems with an online tool.

Users have 100 virtual dollars to distribute to systems that they believe need an upgrade.

Transit improvement options include items such as more Sunday service, or longer weekday service. Passenger amenity options could be more benches at transit stops, or more bike lanes near stops.

There is also a category for “Capital Investments,” such as bus-only lanes, or park and ride lot system.

Technology improvement options include smart fare payments or on-demand ride shuttles, and new transit policies include free fares or fare capping.

StarMetro Chief Transit Officer Angela Baldwin says the public input is an important piece of updating the plan.

“All of this data will give us a clear understanding of the future needs of our riders, including where they want to go, where they need to go, and how we can get them there efficiently and safely,” said Baldwin.

At the end of the “Design Your Transit” activity, you can also send virtual comments to StarMetro. The site will be available until the end of April.

You can access the activity here.

There are also two virtual community meetings on Wednesday, April 14. The first will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon, and the second from 6-7:30 p.m.

You can register online here.

